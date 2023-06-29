





03:02 In Argentina, a plane from the ‘flights of death’ revives the memories of the dictatorship © AFP

A plane like no other lands at the Buenos Aires airport. It was used during the military dictatorship for ‘death flights’, a method of extermination in which the bodies of murdered people were thrown into the sea from an aircraft. The return of this plane to Argentina removes painful memories for the survivors and for those who lost their loved ones during the years of the dictatorship that left more than 30,000 fatalities.