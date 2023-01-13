The Paris S.G. beat bottom club Angers 2-0 during matchday 18 of Ligue 1, in which Lionel Messi scored on his return to the pitch after the victorious World Cup final with Argentinabut the subject of his contract is still up in the air.

Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring in the first minutes of the match (5) and

Messi, in his first game since the World Cup final on December 18, doubled the lead on the score (72).

This victory also gives the Parisians a cushion of six points, after Lens (2nd) drew 2-2 in Strasbourg (19th).

Her future

Messi ends his contract with PSG in the middle of this year and even if the French team wants to renew it, there is no shortage of interested parties.

The Argentine, after his successful world Cupas it has been quoted and several teams have shown interest in having it.

And it is said that he Saudi Arabia there is a proposal ready for messi to play in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently came to Al-Nassr.

It is noted that the al hilal he has in his saddlebag the not insignificant sum of US$350 million a year for him.

Messi will be a free agent and the media in Europe They assure that he did not agree to renew with PSG under the club’s terms, which indicates that he can change scenery.

There is also talk of the interest, and for a while, of the Miami Interwho wants to have him in their ranks.

