The controversial gesture of Cristiano Ronaldo during the soccer game between al nassr and Al Ittihad in the Ryad derby has sparked controversy in Saudi Arabia. Nouf bin Ahmedlawyer and professor at the University of Genoa, has expressed concern about the behavior of the Portuguese footballer and has announced that will submit a petition to the Saudi Arabian Public Ministry to investigate his conduct.
It is not something new and it is that the ex player of the real Madrid He has already been the protagonist of certain controversies where he has been seen with certain tantrums that border on offensive to many and depending on the context. Now, ‘CR7‘ goes viral again but not with positive things, but with something that seems to have been done with all the intention in the world. As expected, according to Al Nassr sources, Cristiano would have grabbed his genitals after receiving a blow during the match.
In the same match, another unpleasant and unfortunate event occurred that is also being investigated by the bodies in charge and that is that the Portuguese, in a contact action, caused what seemed like a judo hold in the best style of a martial artist to another player. According to Nouf bin Ahmedthis aggressive behavior is not typical of a footballer and has aroused concern among fans.
“I don’t follow sports. Even if the Al Hilal fans provoked Cristiano, she did not know how to respond to them. The conduct of Christian it’s a crime. A publicly indecent act, which is one of the crimes required for arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner. We will submit a petition to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in this regard.”he stated on his Twitter account.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s behavior in recent matches has raised concern among fans. It is important to remember that players must respect sports rules and maintain a balanced behavior on the field of play to ensure the safety of all participants.
#Arabia #happy #Cristianos #attitude #deportation
Leave a Reply