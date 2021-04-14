In April, VTB lowered the rates on credit cards within the framework of general conditions without individual tariffs by 1 percentage point, Grigory Mirzoyan, head of the “Credit Cards” department of the bank, told Izvestia.

Earlier in the media, citing the OKB, it was reported that by the end of March, the total cost of loans in the credit card segment fell from 25.1% to 24.9%. It is noted that this is the minimum value of credit card rates since October 2018.

According to Mirzoyan, in March, the growth in issuing credit cards at VTB increased by 34% compared to the same period last year. On the one hand, this is due to the recovery in demand for credit funds, on the other hand, with the launch of a digital credit card, the expert explained.

“Current rates on credit cards are at their lowest level since October 2018. During the period when the key rate was cut, the banks did not change the conditions for this product, therefore, after its increase, a certain reserve was formed to maintain the conditions at the same level, ”summed up Grigory Mirzoyan.

The total cost of loans in the credit card segment will continue to decline for several more years. Andrei Spivakov, managing director for retail credit products of Raiffeisenbank, told Izvestia about this, without specifying what time period he was talking about and how much they could fall.

According to the expert, now the level of QI for credit cards continues to decline as the level of competition between banks is growing. The credit card rate is not tied to the key rate and does not change as actively as the mortgage interest, for example, added Andrei Spivakov.

“Two and a half years have passed since the second half of 2018, when the Central Bank raised rates, and the reaction of banks in terms of lending rates was more prompt and pronounced. During this time, competition has grown sharply, the market has become more mature, and now banks are more focused on competitors than on the actions of the regulator, ”he explained.

Regarding the current conditions for credit cards, Andrey Spivakov noted that there is an increase in interest in them on the market, which is largely due to the effect of overlapping the implementation of deferred demand and traditional seasonal growth. The level of approval of applications for credit cards has improved in the credit institution, he concluded.

“The decrease in the CPV on credit cards is due to the legislative regulation of its maximum value, which in turn depends on the price parameters in the market. Installment cards also have the greatest impact on interest rates, since they have a zero rate, ”the editorial source said.

According to his estimates, given that these factors will persist in the future, we can say that the size of the PSK for the market will continue to decline this year as well.

