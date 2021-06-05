After three consecutive months of growth of registered salaried employment in private companies, the recovery process stopped in April.

It was “consistent with the application of major restrictions to the circulation product of increase in cases in the framework of the second wave of COVID-19 ”, according to the report of the Ministry of Labor.

In April, the level of employment registered in the Metropolitan Region (CABA and GBA) contracted 0.2% in relation to March. ”This cluster explains the reduction in registered employment in its entirety, since in the clusters of the In the interior of the country, employment continued to expand, as it has been doing since the end of last year ”, according to data from the Labor Indicators Survey (EIL) prepared by the Ministry.

“In any case, it is important to consider that the slight contraction observed in April in the average of the agglomerates surveyed is the less intense monthly drop of the months of April of the last three years ”.

The Official Report adds that “the number of workers in a situation of suspension decreased for the eleventh consecutive month. Between April 2020 and March 2021 there is an 81% reduction in the number of suspensions. This implies that some 620,000 people who were suspended in April 2020, they returned to their normal work activities ”.

Meanwhile, between December and March, the number of private sector wage earners with Social Security contributions grew by 78,802 workers: it rose from 5,822,914 in December 2020 to 5,901,716 in March 2021, ranking still below the 5,994,420 in the same month last year, when the pandemic broke out.

The Report notes that the industry and real estate activities, business and rental companies accumulate ten months of consecutive growth and managed to exceed levels prior to the start of the pandemic (1.3% and 1.6%, respectively in relation to February 2020).

For its part, Construction passed its eighth consecutive month with variation positive, although it is still 7% below the employment level of the first quarter of 2020.

The sector Commerce and repairs recorded the second consecutive month of growth, but it is still 1.6% below its level in the first quarter of 2020.

And “the branch of Hotels and restaurants, which registered a decreasing trend in employment since 2019 and worsened sharply as a result of the pandemic, records the first positive variation after 19 months of decline”.

On the other hand, employment in the public sector in March (3,231,226) decreased compared to December 2020 (3,265,003) but exceeds the level of March last year (3,186,373).

Meanwhile, the contributions of the Domestic staff kept falling both in the last 3 months and in relation to a year ago: in March they totaled 471,344 versus 474,362 in December and 498,034 in March 2020. In 12 months it is a decline of 26,690 jobs in private homes.

Among the self-employed, monotributistas and monotributistas social, there were marginal variations.

In total, among these 6 categories of registered workers, in March there were 12,006,526 contributors to Safety: they are 63,077 more than last December but 30,067 less than in March 2020.

In addition, in relation to March 2018, when 12,347,406 contributions were registered, the system has 340,880 fewer formal workers.

