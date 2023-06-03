Estadão Contenti

06/02/2023 – 18:39

The total number of beneficiaries of medical assistance health plans reached, in April, the highest number since November 2014, totaling 50,573,160 users. According to the Ministry of Health, the historic mark takes place at a time of growth in formal employment in the country and a greater increase in collective business plans.

The exclusively dental plans registered 31,244,422 beneficiaries, following the trajectory of continuous growth since January 2022.

According to the director of Sectorial Development at ANS, Maurício Nunes, this increase in the number of beneficiaries is in line with other data that point to a heating up of the country’s economy, such as the 1.9% growth of the Brazilian GDP in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter.

“As the sector tends to follow the economic behavior, keeping the economy stable, the expectation is that this growth trend in the two segments will continue”, says Nunes.

With regard to data by State, in comparison with April 2022, the sector recorded an increase in beneficiaries in health care plans in 23 federative units, with São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro having the greatest gain in numbers absolute. Among dentistry, all 27 federative units registered an increase in the annual comparison.

For the director-president of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), Paulo Rebello, this is an important historical mark for the supplementary health sector, which already provides assistance to 25% of the population in Brazil.

"We know that having a health plan is one of the three greatest desires of Brazilians and our commitment as a regulatory agency is to work for an increasingly efficient sector focused on patient care", says Rebello.
























