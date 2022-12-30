A 20th century linguistic principle held that word sounds were arbitrary: any word could have any meaning. However, in the case of curses, the sounds themselves seem to carry meaning.

A study recently published in the Psychonomic Bulletin & Review found that swear words in several unrelated languages ​​sound alike. They are less likely to include the consonant sounds L, R, W, or Y than other words. And more familiar versions of curses often have these sounds added. The finding suggests that some underlying rules may link the world’s languages.

“In English, some of the worst words seem to have phonetic properties in common,” said Ryan McKay, a psychologist at Royal Holloway, University of London. They are usually short and forceful. They also tend to include the sounds P, T or K, he said. These sounds are called stop consonants because they interrupt the flow of air when we speak.

McKay teamed up with her colleague Shiri Lev-Ari to find out if this family pattern extended beyond English. They wondered if it could even represent what is called sound symbolism, when a word sounds like what it means. Globally, words having to do with the nose often include the nasal N sound, and words related to smallness often have an “i” sound (such as “mini”).

To look for patterns in the swear words, the researchers asked speakers of Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Korean and Russian to list the most vulgar words they could think of. Once they compiled a list of the most commonly used epithets in each language, the researchers compared them to neutral words in the same language.

In these languages, they did not find the harsh-sounding stop consonants that seem common in English swear words. “Instead, we found patterns that we didn’t expect,” Lev-Ari said. Vulgar words were defined by what they lacked: the consonant sounds L, R, W, and Y. (In linguistics, these soft sounds are called approximants.)

The scientists searched for the same phenomenon using speakers of different languages: Arabic, Chinese, Finnish, French, German and Spanish. Participants listened to pairs of words in a language they didn’t speak and guessed which word in each pair was offensive. All the words were made up. For example, the researchers started with the Albanian word “zog,” which means “bird,” and created the fake word pair “yog” and “tsog.” Participants were more likely to imagine that words without approximants, such as “tsog,” were curse words.

“What this study finds for the first time is that taboo words across languages, unrelated to each other, can have a similar pattern,” said Benjamin Bergen, a cognitive scientist at the University of California, San Diego, who did not was part of the study.

These words do not share a meaning, but a function. They are meant to offend.

By: Elizabeth Preston