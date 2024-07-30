The Israeli army’s move came after it announced the killing of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr, after targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut, on Tuesday evening.

The Israeli military said late Tuesday that it wanted to avoid a wider war with Hezbollah, but its forces were prepared for “any scenario.”

“Hezbollah’s continued aggression and brutal attacks are dragging the people of Lebanon and the entire Middle East into a broader escalation,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

“While we would prefer to resolve hostilities without a wider war, the IDF is fully prepared for any scenario,” he added.

The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, expressed her “deep concern” on Tuesday over the Israeli military strike on a “densely populated area” in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold of the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The UN official said in a statement that “the solution cannot be military,” adding that she is “in close contact with the main interlocutors” in the conflict, and called for calm.