Zuckerberg said in a post on Instagram that the headset, which starts at $ 499, will be 40 percent thinner than the previous Meta headset and feature a colorful mixed reality display, which combines elements of augmented and virtual reality.

Mita also said that it will reduce the prices of the current (Quest 2) headphones, while adding performance updates, with the aim of providing a smoother experience for users.

Zuckerberg stated that (Quest 3) will also contain a new set of Qualcomm chips that feature two times better graphics processing than its predecessor (Quest 2). He said the headset would be launched in the fall and promised more details at the company’s annual virtual and augmented reality conference on September 27.

Get ahead of Apple

And Bloomberg reported that Zuckerberg’s announcement comes less than a week before competitor Apple is expected to unveil its first mixed reality headset, priced at nearly $3,000.

Meta-produced Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets account for approximately 80 percent of the 8.8 million mixed reality headsets sold in 2022, according to estimates from market research firm IDC.

And in second place, by a large margin, with a ten percent share of the market, was the Pico headset, which is manufactured by the Chinese-owned ByteDance company, which also owns the competing social media platform, TikTok.

But Meta, as dominant as it is, is finding it difficult to market its vision of “Metaverse” of interconnected virtual worlds, as well as to grow the headset’s share outside the gaming market.

The company ranked eight of its 10 most popular apps on the Quest Store as video games, according to a Reuters tally.

After growing sharply during the Corona pandemic, headset sales faltered in the first quarter of this year, as the total market for virtual and augmented reality headsets declined 54.4 percent year on year.