Some airlines are already avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to Israel and Lebanon as concerns grow about a potential conflict in the region after the killing of two senior members of Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah group last week.

Jordanian authorities issued a flight safety notice to airmen (NOTAM) on Sunday, requiring all airlines to carry spare fuel “for operational reasons”. The notice is valid until 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The move comes ahead of an expected closure of Jordanian airspace, a warning in the event of an Iranian attack on Israel, the OpsGroup, a membership-based organization that exchanges aviation risk information, said in a bulletin.

“The Jordanian NOTAM is appropriate because during the airstrike on Israel in April, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was the first country to close its airspace under NOTAM, even before Israel, Iran or Iraq,” Mark Zee, founder and CEO of OpsGroup, told Reuters.

“The purpose of the 45 minutes is to provide enough additional fuel for the plane to leave Jordanian airspace and land elsewhere,” he added.

“Any attack by Iran on Israel would shut down some of the world’s busiest air routes,” said Ian Petchenik, a spokesman for flight tracking company FlightRadar24.

“Closing this airspace will force aircraft to use narrower routes… to the north and south. Continued closure of these routes would significantly re-arrange international air traffic,” he added.