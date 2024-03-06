A very deadly bird flu variant has been sweeping the world since 2021. And now the last untouched continent, Antarctica, has also been reached. Science editor Nienke Beintema outlines what consequences this could have for special animal populations, such as the emperor penguins, and what the risks of this flu wave are for the entire ecosystem?

﻿Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guest: Nienke Beintema Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Esmee Dirks Edit: Yeppe van Kesteren Photo: Photo Alessandro Dahan/Getty Images Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven