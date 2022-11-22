Last Sunday, November 20, the traditional parade in honor of 112 anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, where they participated, among other contingents, around five cheerleading teams from different educational institutions of upper secondary and higher level. At this point, it is necessary to reflect on the essence of these shares, taking into account that most of the songs they used in the background are from other genres that are not at all related to patriotism, which is supposed to be the central point of the event. It is clear that cheerleading is not a 100% Mexican tradition, and although some did present Mexican folklore, the reality is that the sensual choreographies do not highlight the essence of cheerleading. festivity. You will have to ask the authority in question, such as the heads of Social Action or the directors of the Education area of ​​the three municipalities, that these presentations be regulated for next year, so that they adhere to what is the Mexican tradition.

They will have to be very attentive in Civil protection in Salvador Alvarado, organization directed by José Carlos Espinoza. Recently, with the event of the ammonia leak in an ice factory, it was necessary for the State Institute of Civil Protection, in coordination with the municipality, to close the production area of ​​this place, which will not be reactivated until the company have the Internal Civil Protection Program, a document that must be essential. Although it is the responsibility of the companies to request such a requirement, it would be important for PC to undertake the task of having a register with the companies that already have it, in order to know and demand that this requirement be met.

Who does not intend to waste time is the municipal president of Angostura, Miguel Angel Angulo Acostawho is already looking for the opportunity to get closer to Luis Guillermo Benitez, Secretary of Tourism in Sinaloa, this, in search of managing Projects tourism for the benefit of the municipality. A very wise decision mayorsince it is quite necessary that something be done so that Angostura listed as a tourist destination; Even though this municipality is rich in natural attractions, it seems a great challenge to get vacationers to choose it, and it is that unlike Salvador Alvarado and Mocoritoin the coastal municipality there are no hotel services, something that detracts from the area a bit, a point that seems to be attacked soon with the Project of bungalows, something that could mark a before and after for Angostura.

It seems that the authorities of the municipality of Angostura They have not yet visualized the conditions in which the Historical Archive is currently located, since they have not implemented measures to improve it. According to the municipal president Miguel Angel Angulo Acosta, That building is on loan and until it is seen if it will continue to be provided by the Ministry of Public Education, no remodeling will be done; meanwhile, the risk that what this important place protects will be damaged is somewhat high.