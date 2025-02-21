In a California laboratory, a robot is sweating. It is not a metaphor, or a programming error. It is a deliberate mechanism, designed to imitate one of the most human processes that exist: thermal regulation through sweat. The most surprising thing is not this, but it moves through artificial muscles inspired by ours. This robot, called Protoclone V1, is the most recent creation of Clone Robotics, a company that seems determined to erase the line between the biological and the artificial.

On February 19, the American company Clone Robotics announced in its California offices the advances of its android, which seeks to position itself as the most advanced in the world. During the demonstration, they presented protoclone and showed their basic movements, which allowed a better appreciation of their mobility. The video that records the suspended android while their muscles move has become quickly viral and causes found feelings, to say at least.

In any case, the development of Protoclone seeks to claim the status of “qualitative leap” in robotic engineering. It is not only focusing on the aesthetics or superficial imitation of the human body, but goes beyond to recreate the biomechanics that defines our mobility. With 1,000 artificial muscles that allow it to move with a disturbing fluidity, the protoclone V1 is not just another humanoid robot. It is an ambitious experiment that combines avant -garde engineering, advanced materials and a lot of biological inspiration. What does this advance mean to the future of robotics? And, more importantly, what tells us about our obsession to replicate humanity in machines?

Sweat and muscles in the protoclone V1

One of the most innovative aspects of protoclone is its cooling system, inspired by human physiology. During intense physical activities, the robot releases a coolant through small pores on its surface. This liquid evaporates, cooling the internal robot system efficiently. It is an ingenious mechanism, inspired by human biology, but adapted to the needs of a machine.

The artificial muscles of the V1 protoclone are not like rigid and metallic engines that drive most robots. They are made of flexible materials that expand and contract, imitating the behavior of human muscle tissues. These muscles, fed by pneumatic systems, allow the robot to perform subtle and complex movements.

The idea of ​​artificial muscles is not new, but the scale and efficiency of the V1 protoclone are what distinguishes it. With 1,000 of these muscles working together, the robot can perform tasks that were previously impossible for their type machines. This technology not only improves mobility, but also reduces energy consumption, a critical factor in the design of autonomous robots.