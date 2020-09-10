The picture of the bad system in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district has been revealed. Here, in Pallapu Dungda village of Daraparti Panchayat of S Kota Mandal, a pregnant woman was taken on foot from the 10 km Khat for delivery. No ambulance goes to the village due to lack of road in the village. The village is cut off from contact routes. No vehicles also run. In such a situation, people are forced to walk many kilometers in emergency. The pregnant woman continued to suffer in pain. His family put the woman on the bed. He covered it with a sheet from all sides and hung it on the shoulder and brought him to the hospital via bumpy roads.
10 Sep 2020, 8:25 AM IST
