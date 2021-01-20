It begins with an explosion, a violent thunderstorm that erupts inside the brain. Fanfare and lightning under the head, nausea, visual disturbances: Camille Reynaud does not know it yet, but she has a cerebral hemorrhage. While on vacation in Spain, she is rushed to the nearest hospital emergency room and her parents are notified. After a long stay in a clinic in Andalusia, she was repatriated to France and taken care of by the Purpan University Hospital in Toulouse. Treated by embolization, a less invasive technique which allows the aneurysm to be blocked without opening the skull, she begins a life under close surveillance and begins a long process of rehabilitation.

“Invention protocol”

This necessary reminder of the facts does not say much about what this first novel is, the formal originality of which manages to capture a reality elusive from the outside. How to apprehend through writing an event which upsets to this point the relationship with the world? With a master’s degree in literary creation from Le Havre, Camille Reynaud renews the story of oneself by composing a hybrid text, nourished by contemporary art, references to photography, literature and the hard sciences. Following his own “Invention protocol”, she does everything possible by seizing very concrete elements such as medication instructions or sentences of Spanish medical jargon that she translates by poeticizing them.

The “light chamber of a black box”

Among the texts that have greatly influenced her are Repair the living, by Maylis de Kerangal, the ghost image and the Compassionate Protocol Hervé Guibert, story of his career as an AIDS patient in hospitals, and especially Loose my control of the philosopher Claire Marin, suffering from an autoimmune disease. “Illness reveals the multiplicity of identities and resorting to fiction in writing about your illness allows you to become a character in order to explore other possibilities of yourself”, writes Camille Reynaud in his wake. In a hospital room that has become the “Clear room of a black box”, she is no longer just the patient dependent on the decisions of doctors who forbid her to drink, play sports or fly, but becomes a subject again by deepening her knowledge of herself and her brain. With this performative novel which ends one evening in March in the emergency room of Bichat hospital, she reclaims her body and recomposes a scattered self as she pleases.

And in places it makes knots, by Camille Reynaud. Otherwise, 256 pages, 16.90 euros