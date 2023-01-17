International researchers have dedicated themselves to analyzing the genomes of ancient human remains, of which it was discovered that, unlike other European societies of the time, First cousins ​​from Minoan Crete and Mycenaean Greece intermarried frequently.

Experts from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, together with an international team of partners, analyzed more than 100 genomes of Bronze Age people in the Aegean say their findings provide “interesting insights” on the social order of the Bronze Age in the Aegean.

The studies were published in the scientific journal ‘Nature Ecology & Evolution’, in which they explained that “By analyzing the DNA of people buried in a tomb under the courtyard of a house in a Mycenaean village on the Greek mainland, they were able to reconstruct the family tree of its inhabitants since the 16th century BC.“

Archaeologist Philipp Stockhammer said: “We wanted to see how people buried together were related genetically and what could be learned about the relevance of the genetic relationship to the structure of society.”

They had the opportunity to build the first family pedigree in the Mediterranean, in which they observed who lived together in this house by looking at the bodies of those who were buried outside in the courtyard.

“We were able to see, for example, that the three children lived as adults in this house. One of the spouses brought his sister and a child. It is a very complex group of people who live together.”, he added.

Also, a surprising finding was the discovery that around half of those who lived on the islands married their cousins, while the proportion on the mainland was around a third. “It’s not 100%, but not everyone has a cousin,” Stockhammer said.

It’s a society where we have written records about palace administrations, but now we can say something about normal people.

“People have studied thousands of ancestral genomes, and there is little evidence of cousin marriage in societies of the past. From a historical perspective, this is truly outstanding.”, said the archaeologist. In addition, he and his companions believe that such unions were due to economics in order to avoid the division of family lands.

He explained: “The whole engine is to unite the land within the family. If you look at what people were growing, it was grapes and also olives for olive oil, but both the grapes and the olives may have to be in one place for decades.”

He also pointed out that, on the contrary, in other parts of Bronze Age Europe, women often traveled hundreds of miles to get married. Resources in those areas would have been more abundant, he explained.

“In Greece, there’s not a lot of space to grow things and the things you plant take decades to grow… We can fully see cousin marriage from the genomic evidence. There are too many people doing it to say it’s pure chance, but it’s not 100%. I would say it was a pretty strict practice“, he added.

Stockhammer explained the importance of the discovery. In this sense, he said:With this knowledge, we are basically forced to rethink social organizations in this period. and the societies that were behind these incredible works of art and architecture.

