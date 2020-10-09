Paradriver from Anapa Nikita Vankov, forced to move in a wheelchair due to an injury, rescued a drowning man in the sea. This was reported by REN TV…

On October 6, a man was filming a documentary on the 28th pier about his story when he noticed two people trying to pull the third one out of the water, but to no avail. Then Vankov undressed and dived into the sea to save the drowning guy. Through joint efforts, the drowning man was saved. After that, a boat came to the rescue, where it was loaded for further assistance, the website writes. kp.ru…

“Once I was on this pier 13 years ago, crawling along the bottom and repeating the phrase:“ I will live, I will live, ”and today I saved a person there,” the TV channel quotes Vankov “360”…

Nikita Vankov got a disability in 2007 after an unsuccessful jump into the water. Then he was 12 years old. He was admitted to the hospital with fractures of several vertebrae in his neck. He was paralyzed under water, but he was able to get out, and then decided not to give up. He began to go in for swimming, diving, according to the TV channel “Star”…

