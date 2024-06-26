An extraordinary event captured the attention of residents and outsiders in Tierra del Fuego this Tuesday, when the severe temperatures that hit Patagonia They solidified the ocean in the San Sebastián area, located north of the city of Río Grande.

The striking photographs of sea ridges transformed into ice crystals amazed both locals and foreigners, and quickly spread across digital platforms.

In the images and recordings, a rarely seen icy scene is revealed. Some even described this view as “dreamlike.”

Specialists consulted by media communications from the area attributed this phenomenon “a mix of remarkably low temperatures and specific weather patterns that promote crystallization of ocean water.”

Over the last week, the territory has experienced a considerably colder environment, creating “ideal conditions for the freezing of salt water.”

“It is a reminder of the awesome power of nature and how the weather can surprise us with such extraordinary phenomena,” declared a local expert.

In addition to the visual spectacle presented in the town of Tierra del Fuego, the frost and winter precipitation are harming various areas of the Patagonian territory.

Santa Cruz, especially in the areas of El Calafate and Río Turbio, faces “a serious crisis due to heavy snowfall that negatively impacted sheep production“, according to what was reported by ‘Radio 3 Cadena Patagonia’.

In this context, a farmer in the area informed this media that the adverse atmospheric conditions accumulated more than one meter of snow, which resulted in the loss of animals and “threatened the continuity of livestock activity.”

As ‘LA NACION’ reported, given the unfavorable forecast expected for this area, starting at 6 p.m. this Tuesday, National Roads implemented a total traffic closure for all vehicles on National Highway 40. on the segment of the Siete Lagos road that extends from the access to Meliquina to the intersection with 231.

This blockade especially affected the connection between the Neuquén towns of San Martín de los Andes and Villa La Angostura.

An ice floe is moving near the Island of States. In this context, the Argentine Naval Prefecture (PNA) notified this Tuesday about a drifting iceberg near the Island of States, in Tierra del Fuego.

In this situation, A surveillance and control operation was organized to alert the vesselspredominantly fishing, that circulate through the area.

The frozen mass was sighted by the crew of a merchant ship, who alerted the maritime authorities so that merchant and fishing ships take the necessary precautions in the area.

According to the map released by the Prefecture, the iceberg did not enter the Beagle Channel, but rather remained adrift off the Island of the States, about 300 kilometers in a straight line from the city of Ushuaia.

