Peru enters the last week of the electoral campaign for the presidential and parliamentary elections on April 11 at a critical moment in the coronavirus pandemic, which has collapsed health services. The Government has ensured the holding of the elections.

In a poll in the streets of Lima, RFI found that the vast majority assures that they will vote despite the pandemic.

“I do think about going to vote, in my work I already expose myself, just as I would think I would expose myself if I were to vote,” says Álvaro.

Jimena also points out that she will go to vote next Sunday: “In any case, I am going to vote, because I vote closely too, so there is not much exposure.”

In Peru, voting is compulsory and whoever does not vote is fined.

These pandemic elections are the tightest and most unpredictable in living memory. In a week, the only certainty is that there will be a second round.

With a high loss of prestige from the political class due to recurrent allegations of corruption, no candidate reaches significant support. With 18 applicants, there is a high fragmentation of the vote.

According to two polls published this Sunday, April 4, there are six candidates with the option of going to the second round: Yonhy lescano, located in the center; the neoliberal economist Hernando de Soto; Keiko Fujimori, of an authoritarian right; the progressive Veronika Mendoza; the former center-right footballer George Forsyth and the far right Rafel López Aliaga.

Rafael López Aliaga, candidate for the presidency of Peru for the ultra-conservative National Renovation party, greets at a campaign event at the Gamarra textile emporium, in Lima, on March 27, 2021 ERNESTO BENAVIDES AFP

Everyone is very tight, with very low support. According to a survey, Lescano is the best located with 12%. Another poll gives a tie for first place between De Soto and Fujimori, with 9.8%.