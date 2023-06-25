Brazil Agencyi

Even with one player less since the first half, Fluminense defeated Bahia by 2 to 1, on Saturday night (24) at the Maracanã stadium, to assume the 3rd position of the Brazilian Championship classification. A National Radio conveyed this great triumph of the Tricolor das Laranjeiras.

After adding the three points at home, the team from Rio reached 21 points, six behind the leader Botafogo, who measures forces with the vice-leader Palmeiras next Sunday (25) at Allianz Parque. Tricolor de Aço remained with 12 points, in 14th position, after the setback.

Fluminense fans lived an emotional Saturday at Maracanã. Before the ball rolled, the surprise prevailed when the starting lineup was announced without the presence of Ganso and Cano, spared for the decisive game against Sporting Cristal (Peru), next Tuesday (27) for the Copa Libertadores.

Then came the frustration with the goal by striker Vinicius Mingotti, in the 27th minute of the first half, after a start to the game in which Fluminense dominated. And frustration turned to concern nine minutes later, when defender Nino was expelled after a hard foul on the top scorer of the match so far.

However, in the second stage everything changed. After just 3 minutes, Lelê got the tie in which he took advantage of the live ball in the area to score with a header. And everything turned to joy three minutes later with Gabriel Pirani’s goal in a quick counterattack that culminated in a beautiful cross kick.

Leão wins at Castelão

Another team to win 2-1 at home was Fortaleza, which beat Atlético-MG at the Castelão stadium to take 5th place in the standings with 20 points. Already the Rooster, which remained with 19 points, fell to 8th position.

After a first half of few emotions, Leão opened a two-goal advantage thanks to Pochettino, in the 8th minute, and Tinga, in the 16th minute. At the very end, in the 41st minute, Alan Kardec gave final numbers to the confrontation.

Vitor Roque decisive

At the Arena da Baixada, Athletico-PR had Vitor Roque’s eye for goal to overcome Corinthians by 1-0. The triumph took Hurricane to 7th place, with 19 points. Timão remains close to the relegation zone, in 15th place with 12 points.

fox’s triumph

In the last match this Saturday, Cruzeiro beat São Paulo, by the minimum score, at Independência, thanks to a goal against Rafinha. The three points leave Fox in 10th place, with a total of 17 points. Tricolor, on the other hand, is one position above the ranking with one more point.

