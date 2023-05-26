With 140 signatures, the demonstration speaks of the need for an “anti-racist” adaptation to combat climate change

An open letter signed by 140 institutions was released this Thursday (25.May.2023) with the purpose of drawing attention to the climate emergency experienced in Brazil and claiming actions by public authorities and the private sector to combat the impacts caused by environmental changes. Here’s the full (PDF – 92KB).

The text, which will be delivered to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Changeis part of the initiative “Anti-Racist Adaptation”. According to the signatories, in addition to being an environmental one, the climate crisis is also a humanitarian problem, which affects socially marginalized populations with greater intensity – which, according to the text, are found in greater numbers living in dangerous places and more vulnerable to disasters .

“Denying environmental racism is denying the reality of life on the outskirts of big cities and the increase in hunger, which mainly affects black people; is to deny the constant violation of the constitutional rights of communities, quilombola territories, traditional communities and indigenous lands”.

ENVIRONMENTAL ACCIDENTS

In addition to global warming of 1.1ºC, the letter cites environmental accidents that have occurred in recent years, such as floods and landslides, to support its argument. “What happened recently on the north coast of São Paulo is yet another sad example of the impacts of the climate crisis that is getting worse day after day”.

The storm recorded on the north coast of São Paulo during the 2023 carnival was the most intense in the history of Brazil, with an accumulated 682 millimeters of rain in 24 hours. It left dozens dead and more than 2,000 homeless.

The emergency, however, is not limited to the state of São Paulo and is reflected throughout Brazil. Data brought in the letter show that, in 2022 alone, more than 500 people died directly or indirectly as a result of flooding and landslides on slopes in Bahia, Pernambuco, Alagoas, Paraíba, Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

In view of the records, the 140 entities demand a commitment to anti-racist climate and urban policies. “It is not acceptable for there to be mobilization only in times of tragedy, leaving aside the legal obligation to ensure a systemic approach to prevention, mitigation, preparation, repair, response and recovery in disasters, with the participation of the most affected populations, in particular the peripheral black populationthey claim.

The importance of private companies in combating environmental accidents is also highlighted, which “must be called upon to take climate action and comply with due human rights guidelines. If they commit illegalities, they must be investigated and held legally responsible for the material and non-material losses they have caused”.