The General Department of Airport Security in Dubai Police used an old photo to identify a young man while he was crossing from Dubai Airport through transit to India, and collected him with his Arab mother, who left him 15 years ago for special reasons, so she sought help from Dubai Police to fulfill her hope.

Acting Director of the General Directorate of Airport Security, Brigadier General Hamouda in Suwayda Al-Amiri, said that an Arab mother resorted to the administration to help her meet her son while he was transiting at Dubai International Airport on his way to receive treatment in the Republic of India, noting that she had not seen him for more than 15 years due to special circumstances, hoping that she would enable her. Dubai Police from his meeting and conversation after a long separation.

He added that the administration responded to the mother’s request, and the son was searched in the “transit” area of ​​Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport, and he was identified through an old photo, access to him, and then collected with his mother, who was waiting for him, expressing her great happiness and gratitude for the cooperation and quick response of Dubai Police. .



