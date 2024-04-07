Owner of the social network, Elon Musk later said that he would suspend legal restrictions on Brazilian profiles, but the company's official statement is that everything will be as determined by law: “We will legally challenge the orders whenever possible”

The official X account (formerly Twitter) published an official note on Saturday (Apr 6, 2024) saying that it was “forced by court decisions to block certain accounts” of the social network and will appeal in court. Less than an hour later, the owner of the social network, Elon Musk, said he would lift legal restrictions on Brazilian profiles.

“We do not believe that such orders are in accordance with the Marco Civil da Internet or the Federal Constitution of Brazil and we will legally challenge the orders to whatever extent possible”said the note published on X's profile.

“We do not know the reasons why these lockdown orders were issued. We don't know which posts allegedly violated the law. We are prohibited from reporting which court or judge issued the order, or in what context. We are prohibited from reporting which accounts were affected. We are threatened with daily fines if we do not comply with the order.”says another excerpt from the social network text.

Musk, in turn, raised the tone on his personal profile a few minutes later. In an escalation of posts over the weekend, businessman Elon Musk publicly challenged the determinations of minister Alexandre de Moraes, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), and said that it will remove all restrictions imposed by the Court on X (former Twitter) user profiles.

“We are lifting all restrictions. This judge [Alexandre de Moraes] imposed heavy fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to X in Brazil. As a result, we will likely lose all revenue in Brazil and have to close our office there. But principles are more important than profit”, he wrote Musk on his X profile on Saturday (Apr 6, 2024). He has owned the social network since 2022 and also works in several other businesses, such as electric cars (Tesla) and satellite internet (Star Link).

It is not clear which restrictions imposed on X Musk will order to be disregarded from now on.

Before saying that he would suspend restrictions imposed by the courts on the social network, at the end of this Saturday (April 6), the businessman had already published other comments.

First, he directly asked Alexandre de Moraes why the magistrate demanded so much censorship of X, making a reference to the content revealed by the so-called “Twitter Files” in the case of Brazil.

Earlier, he had said that the Federal Supreme Court practiced “aggressive censorship” and that it seemed “violate the law and the will of the people of Brazil”.

MORAES

Until the publication of this report, minister Alexandre de Moraes – who has own profile on X– did not publicly comment on Musk’s statements.

To the Power360 The STF press office informed that the Supreme Court will not comment on the case.