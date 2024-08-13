Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

In an interview with billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, on Monday night (12), the Republican candidate for president of the United States, Donald Trump, once again blamed the vice president and his opponent in the November election, Democrat Kamala Harris, for the migration crisis on the border with Mexico.

“She was the Czarina of the border, you don’t have to call her that, but she was in charge of the border, and the border is in the worst place possible,” said Trump, who said authoritarian governments in other countries, such as Venezuela, are taking people from prisons and bringing them to the southern border of the United States, threatening them with death if they return.

The Joe Biden administration claims that in March 2021, the president appointed Kamala to lead coordination with the governments of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, from where many illegal migrants who arrive in the United States via the border with Mexico come, with the aim of improving living conditions in those countries, and not directly combating illegal migration.

Musk began by asking about the assassination attempt on Trump in a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally in July.

“It was a miracle, [ter sido atingido apenas na orelha foi] from the angle I was looking at it, I was showing a graph with migration data. I like it even more now,” joked Trump, who said he had helped the family of the fatal victim and others injured in the attack.

The Republican praised the Secret Service for the speed with which agents swooped on him, but said there was a “lack of coordination” in security preparations for the rally and that the building where Thomas Matthew Crooks, the shooter who was killed at the scene, was being held, should have had agents on the roof.

Then, Trump started talking about illegal immigration and said that policies of his administration (2017-2021) were dismantled by the Democrats.

“The numbers [de migração] were very good, but then you see what Joe [Biden] and Kamala did, they just let people in,” the Republican said.

Trump later reiterated his argument that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Hamas’ attacks on Israel would not have happened if he were president of the United States.

“Russia defeated Germany [nazista] with us, and they defeated Napoleon. They have been around for a long time. They are a great fighting force, and it is very unfair. And Ukraine now does not have enough men, they are using young men and very old men to fight, and we are in a very bad position. And I will not blame [Biden]exclusively, but I can tell you, I could have stopped this, and a smart president could have stopped this,” he said.

“This could lead to World War III, the [atual conflito no] Middle East could lead to World War III,” he added.

The interview was delayed by 45 minutes due to technical issues on X. It was supposed to start at 9 p.m. (Brasília time), but users of the platform were unable to access the content. Musk wrote that the main suspicion is that a cyber attack occurred.

“There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. We are working to suppress it. Worst case scenario, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later,” Musk wrote on the social network. “We have tested the system [com sucesso] with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier today.”

DDOS, which stands for distributed denial of service attack, is a type of hacking attack in which a website is overloaded with fake traffic with the aim of taking it down.

Shortly after, the broadcast began. “This massive attack shows how resistant there is to simply listening to what President Trump has to say,” the billionaire said at the beginning of the interview.

Musk, who in 2022 said he preferred Ron DeSantis as the Republican candidate for the White House and that Trump would be “too old” to govern the United States if he were to win a second term (he will be 82 in January 2029, when his replacement would take office), now supports the former president.

A major enemy of Democrats, he announced in July that he would move the headquarters of two of his companies, X and SpaceX, from California to Texas, due to laws, which he said were anti-“families and businesses”, enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Last week, he wrote on X that Kamala “is literally a communist.” “She wants not only equal opportunity, but equal outcomes,” he said, referring to statements by the Democrat defending “equity” policies in public administration.