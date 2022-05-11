Home page World

In an interview, Streeck conveys his view of the constant flow of new corona variants. The virologist is relaxed and can even find something positive to say about the omicron subtype that is prevalent in Germany.

Cologne – BA.1 and BA.2 are the names of the subtypes of omicron, which in turn is a variant of the corona virus. Or to put it better: This is the name of the subtypes that have become predominant in this country in the course of the pandemic. Since the mantra has become ingrained with regard to Omikron that this Covid variant is highly contagious, but normally not particularly serious in the course of the disease, dealing with the pandemic is becoming increasingly relaxed. This, in turn, logically excites concerned citizens – especially since it is not possible to predict how the Corona situation will continue to develop. The Göttingen virologist Hendrik Streeck now commented on the question of how much concern is currently useful to the news channel n-tv.

Subtype BA.1 to BA.5 – Virologist Streeck on current world events regarding the corona pandemic

Two subtypes of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have now emerged in South Africa: BA.4 and BA.5. According to the virologist, their spread must always be considered under the premise that winter is just around the corner in South Africa. In this respect, an increase in the number of infections was expected anyway.

Compared to BA.1 and BA.2, the subtypes from the southern hemisphere are said to be somewhat more contagious, but on the other hand the dominance of BA.2 in this country is so strong that Streeck considers it “quite possible” that the African virus mutations will not spread to will prevail in Europe. According to the virologist, only time will tell to what extent this thesis is true and what changes other subtypes will bring.

However, according to the man from Göttingen, the formation of new subtypes and variants is “normal”. One can only “observe” here. In view of the African subtypes, there is therefore no need to panic. Rather, Streeck himself goes as he talks to n-tv emphasized, assuming that the immune escape, i.e. the attempt by the virus to circumvent the immune system, which is already well armed against existing subtypes, through mutations, will drive the development to date. (askl)