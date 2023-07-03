Estadão Contenti

7/2/2023 – 5:00 pm

For the same days that votes on economic projects are scheduled in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, the Board of Directors of the House canceled the committee meetings scheduled for the week. The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), wants to vote on a series of proposals considered priorities in the coming days: the project that resumes the casting vote of Carf, the new fiscal framework, the tax reform, in addition to the Acquisition Program of Food (PAA).

The act of the Board of Directors has not yet been disclosed, but the commissions’ break should give more space for parliamentarians to dedicate themselves to voting on these projects in plenary. Lira will finalize the details of the week’s agenda this Sunday, the 2nd, in a meeting with leaders at the Official Residence of the Chamber, scheduled to start around 7 pm.

Earlier, the leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), told GloboNews that he will defend the vote of at least the first round of the tax reform this week. The deputy participates in the meeting at Lira’s residence tonight. “We are going to carry out the votes that are decisive”, said the petista.

As shown the Broadcast, Guimarães' proposal is to assess Carf's PL as early as tomorrow night, the 3rd, and release the rest of the week for the other votes.
























