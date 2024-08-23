EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In Mexico, around 9 million people do not have access to water. In the capital alone, 26% of its inhabitants do not receive enough. And although recent rains have favoured the increase in the levels of some of the country’s main dams, the problem is far from being solved. As water stress worsens around the world, possible solutions are emerging, some of which, in addition to offering a way out for an increasingly thirsty country, are positioned as sustainable businesses that can generate income and jobs.

These are three outstanding proposals from Mexican entrepreneurs whose cases are included in the book 10 sustainable water entrepreneurs, from LID Editorial, the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Disruptive.

Growing indoors uses 90% less water

Ship containers discarded as garbage became a valuable material for Jorge Lizardi and Juan Gabriel Succar. The entrepreneurs have been using them since 2019 as raw material to create vertical agriculture farms called Huvsters“We install a vertical hydroponic system and equip them with automated systems to control temperature, humidity, ventilation, lighting, irrigation and plant nutrition,” says Juan Succar, co-founder of Verde Compacto.

For years, the partners have been involved in business to make the Mexican countryside more sustainable. They have experimented with different eco-technologies: among other things, they have tried to generate gas from biodigesters using organic waste and designed cogeneration plants using solar panels. “We realized the enormous areas of opportunity in food distribution, water and waste,” adds Succar.

The exterior of the ‘Huvsters’. INNOVAQUA

Suddenly, they discovered indoor vertical farming, a solution that was being implemented in other parts of the world. This method consists of planting crops inside warehouses, buildings and ship containers, controlling the entire environment to maximize productivity and avoid wasting water.

“Controlling the environment allows for exponential productivity, producing all year round regardless of the weather or pests,” says Juan Succar. These indoor farms can be installed anywhere. “Containers transformed into farms are plug and playready to assemble and produce anywhere in the world,” he adds.

His first client was a resort in French Polynesia, an archipelago that imports much of the food it needs. Verde Compacto sold containers to the company so that it could be self-sufficient in vegetable production. They also sell them to farmers to diversify their production and to universities, which use them for research and development.

Plants inside one of the farm containers. Green Compact

The productivity of the crops is remarkable: in 30 square meters, the equivalent of 5,000 square meters per year can be produced in traditional agriculture. In addition, in this environment they consume less water than usual. “Lettuces use only one and a half liters per unit, compared to the twelve liters needed in open fields,” explains Succar.

Water scarcity and increased awareness about water consumption have increased demand, although the initial investment is high. In addition, the profitability is significant: 40-foot containers cost around two million pesos and can recover the investment in a range of two to five years, depending on the client’s business model, according to the entrepreneur.

Verde Compacto is growing its sales at a rate of 15% annually. By 2029, entrepreneurs expect the vertical farming industry in the country to be worth more than 500 million dollars. “We constantly reinvest in research and development to continue improving the technology,” adds Juan Succar. Using Verde Compacto’s methodology, some 200 varieties of vegetables, different types of mushrooms and fodder for livestock are produced.

The goose that lays the golden eggs of Tubepol

Improving Mexico’s water infrastructure is a necessity that Tubepol saw as an opportunity. More than 70% of the country’s pipelines have already exceeded their useful life, making them prone to breakdowns. “They have been operating for more than 60 years when a concrete pipe has a useful life of 25 to 30 years,” says Adrián Cordero, co-founder of Tubepol, along with his partner Jorge Pérez.

Part of the company’s work is diagnosing the networks through inspection cameras that are inserted into the pipes and provide a real-time image of their condition. “The country’s infrastructure has many leaks, through which 40% to 50% of the water is lost,” explains Cordero. The worsening water shortage makes a solution to this situation more urgent.

Mexico City’s pipeline network is 80,000 kilometers long. Renewing them would be impossible if the company had to open the concrete, extract them and replace them. But Tubepol developed a technology that allows creating a new pipe inside an existing pipe without the need for excavation. In addition to being a faster process, it is less invasive, and promises durability of up to 50 more years, he warns.

One of the tubes before being inflated. TUBEPOL

Since its founding in 2012, Tubepol has faced several challenges, including the initial acceptance of its technology and the trust it received. “At first, we started with very small projects,” says Adrián Cordero.

Perseverance paid off. Growth was slow in the first few years, but from the third year onwards they grew by an average of 30% annually. To date they have rehabilitated approximately 150 kilometers of pipelines, most of them for government projects at the local and federal level.

One of the inflatable tubes during installation. TUBEPOL

The technology is based on a flexible sleeve, made of resin and felt, which is inflated inside the damaged pipe, creating a new tube inside the old one. “The resins are polymerized with a heat source or ultraviolet light, and become the new pipe,” he describes. In addition, the materials are manufactured locally, with a lower cost and faster service.

“Drought is a very important issue. If the government has already treated, captured, cleaned and pumped a certain amount of water, but 40%-60% is lost in the networks, it is serious,” says Cordero. This is how Tubepol hopes to make a tangible difference with its innovative technology and a focus on sustainability in the conservation of this resource.

Making water out of air

Mauricio Bonilla and his two partners, Gastón Islas and Isaac Garza, were wondering how to solve the lack of access to water when, in their research, they discovered a machine outside of Mexico that condenses water from the relative humidity of the environment.

“More than 72% of the water from the 14.4 billion cubic meters that fall in Mexico evaporates. Only 30% is used,” says Mauricio Bonilla, co-founder of Innovaqua. In addition, he explains, the water that evaporates from all the aquifers is not used either, regardless of whether they are fresh or salt water. “This technology makes the most of the water cycle,” he adds.

The facility where the condensing devices are produced. INNOVAQUA

And yet, it wasn’t enough to simply adopt the technology: the three entrepreneurs had to adapt and improve it. The first challenge they faced was finding out which cities in the country generated the relative humidity necessary for Nube, their condensation device, to generate water.

The machine required 35% relative humidity in the air to generate nine liters of water daily. From this they concluded that the technology, which is apparently an electric water dispenser, cannot work in places such as, for example, the State of Zacatecas, where humidity hovers around 20%. This analysis revealed, in fact, that about a third of the country could not adopt this technology.

In the early years, they made other adaptations, such as including a cooling system, reducing the noise of the device and turning it into a sustainable product. “We have multiple patents on improvements we have made to the machine, focusing on energy and sound efficiency,” explains Bonilla.

Nube is currently present in 52 countries, which represents a challenge for the company, as it must guarantee that the machine will work in various climatic conditions. “To open in a new city, we need a local representative to use the machine and validate its operation for at least a year,” he explains.

Condensation devices called ‘Cloud’. INNOVAQUA

Customer service is another key pillar. “One of our biggest challenges is maintaining a consistent responsiveness across the markets in which we operate,” he explains. That includes managing distribution logistics and technical support across different time zones.

The equipment and spare parts are sent from their plant in Monterrey. To resolve technical issues, they use video tutorials, representatives around the region, and a call center which speaks 11 languages. Over the past two years, its sales have increased by 30% to 40% per year.

Although the initial investment for a machine that produces 30 liters per day is $1,950, it is an expense that is justified, says the businessman, because in the end it reduces the water footprint and brings water to places where it is a scarce resource.