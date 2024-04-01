If memberships are confirmed, the number of public service sectors with some interruption in 2024 will reach 15

Three more categories of civil servants plan to go on strike this April. If confirmed, the number of sectors with some mobilization or stoppage in 2024 will reach 15. The demonstrations occur due to a lack of negotiation of readjustments and changes in career plans.

Federal employees of basic, professional and technological education at the Federal Institutes will join the general strike movement from Wednesday (April 3, 2024). Furthermore, professors at federal universities will also go on strike on April 15. The information is from Fonasefe (Forum of National Entities of Federal Public Servants).

Post office employees will decide on the 4th in an assembly whether to go into general strike. If approved, the strike will begin on the same day. Employees are calling for the opening of public competitions, improvement in working conditions and compliance with a collective agreement signed in November 2023, according to Fentect (National Federation of Workers in Post and Telegraph companies and similar companies). Here's the complete of the document signed at the time (PDF – 176 kB).

According to Fonacate, 16 categories of federal public servants are in standstill or standard operation. The term is used to refer, within trade unions, to the increase in bureaucratic procedures that result in delays or reduction in services provided.

According to the entities, on Wednesday there will also be a general mobilization of all unions. The call is not mandatory, according to Fonasefe. On April 17, a march in Brasília should bring together all sectors in a single demonstration.

On the entity's list, 2 denied the Power360 to be in strike mode: Attorney General of the National Treasury and the National Association of Career Members of the Attorney General of the Union. Two others did not respond to the report's requests. With this, the 3 new categories should join the 12 already confirmed.

Here are the sectors expected to mobilize in April:

federal employees of basic, professional and technological education at the Federal Institutes – strike from April 3;

Professors from federal universities;

Correios – possibility of strike.

Here are the sectors already mobilizing: