In the midst of strong internal pulls, Alberto Fernández had encouraging news: in an express procedure, the Electoral Board of the Justicialist Party proclaimed this Monday as “victorious” to the list headed by the head of state, and formally left him at the door of his enthronement as party president in the act that will take place next Sunday. As an option, it is considered to be carried out in the historic fifth of San Vicente.

“To proclaim the list headed by comrade Alberto Fernández, called ‘Unity and Federalism’ as the winner of the internal elections, to elect the members of the Federal National Council of the Justicialista Party for the period March 21, 2021 to March 20, 2025 and that as Annex I is an integral part of this one “, underlines the minutes of the Electoral Board accessed by this newspaper.

In this way, Fernández He was one step away from becoming the new president of the national PJ, a formal event that has not yet defined a modality – face-to-face or virtual – and they will finish solving it with the running of the week.

Alberto Fernández with José Luis Gioja, outgoing head of the PJ, and the governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán.

The plan to anoint the head of state as party head had begun to take shape in the middle of last month, with the presentation of lists.

With all the sectors that make up the Frente de Todos grouped behind the presidential figure – Kirchnerism, trade unionism, governors and mayors who respond to the Casa Rosada – there is still a group of dissident leaders led by Alberto Rodríguez Saá from San Luis. that seek to cloud the arrival of the head of state to the PJ.

The adventure of the governor of San Luis and a group of leaders with a black palate such as Milagro Sala, Gabriel Mariotto, Julio de Vido and his wife, Alessandra minnicelli, is still standing, although in the meeting prior to this Monday the Electoral Board challenged that list, and the President he was the only candidate in the internal next Sunday.

Even the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, had threatened to present his candidacy. But it was just that, a feint. For the sole purpose of negotiating a place on the official list, which he achieved.

From the Alberto Rodríguez Saá sector, they were surprised this Monday by the “hurry” – that is how they described it – with which the Electoral Board proclaimed the winner of Alberto Fernández’s list. “There is a pending request for the annulment of the electoral process before the Justice that has not yet been resolved,” they said on Monday night near the San Luis governor. This proposal is in the hands of Federal Judge María Servini.

According to the reading of that sector, the PJ authorities “they rushed “ the proclamation “to give strength to the President” after the episodes in Chubut, where protesters stoned the car in which Alberto Fernández was traveling.

Through a note, Eugenia Catalfamo, a senator for San Luis and a member of the PJ Electoral Board, addressed the remaining members of that body to suggest that it should be waited for the proclamation of Fernández.

“I believe that we must wait, as in any judicial process, that the Justice resolve and communicate what it decides and then move forward accordingly, without interposing ourselves to their affairs,” said the senator in her note, to which Clarín agreed.

If the plans of the Electoral Board come to fruition, Fernández will be proclaimed President of the PJ on Sunday.

He will be accompanied by five vice presidents who represent the different sectors of the ruling coalition. The deputy Cristina Alvarez Rodriguez, of good bond with Máximo Kirchner; Governor Axel Kicillof, who reports non-stop to Cristina Kirchner; Analía Rach Quiroga -deputy governor of Chaco- and Governor Juan Manzur, who represent the provincial leaders, and Deputy Lucía Corpacci, also in line with the governors.

The main advisers of the payroll that will be proclaimed on Sunday also respond to a synthesis of the Frente de Todos: Héctor Daer, Alicia Kirchner, Santiago Cafiero, Emilia Soria, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, Victoria Tolosa Paz, Agustín Rossi and Fernanda Raverta. There were also places for some of the mayors of Greater Buenos Aires, such as Leonardo Nardini and Gustavo Menéndez.

In this sense, the intern of the Buenos Aires PJ went through part of the negotiations of the national party. The President asked the suburban mayors to stand behind Máximo Kirchner in the Buenos Aires territory