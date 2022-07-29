And digital marketing specialist Dadi Geagea said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that WhatsApp, through the new feature that it is working on, decided to abandon “intermediaries” and talk directly with its users, by sending private messages to them within the application, as it seems that this decision came after The WhatsApp administration realizes that there is a lack of communication with users and informing them of the changes that are taking place.

Geagea adds that WhatsApp usually uses its accounts on various communication platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to announce new ones, and it also uses the stories feature within the application to inform users of changes, but it seems that these methods did not succeed in reaching a large section of users, and therefore WhatsApp decided to use WhatsApp To write to users.

She indicated that the WhatsApp account will inform users in writing of the latest features that have been launched, in addition to directing tips and tricks to improve the experience of use within the application. He will also express his opinion and send information regarding his privacy and security policies.

Geagea says, “This feature is still under testing and will be rolled out when it is ready, at which point users will receive the first written message from WhatsApp.”

For his part, Alaa Al-Ra’i, a researcher in the field of mobile applications, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that WhatsApp was often reluctant to address its users through direct messages, in order to avoid the possibility of this matter being exploited by hackers, who would impersonate WhatsApp and message users and hack them.

According to the sponsor, the method that WhatsApp will adopt to communicate with its users, which appeared in the test version 2.22.17.10 on Android, shows that a pop-up alert will appear for users to inform them of the official WhatsApp account and the services it will provide to them.

The WhatsApp account will be for sending messages only, users cannot talk to this account, and if you do not want to receive messages from WhatsApp, you will be able to block the account.

The sponsor believes that despite WhatsApp taking steps that contribute to distinguishing its official account within the application, this will not prevent hackers from exploiting this feature, relying on the inability of some users to distinguish between the official WhatsApp account and the fake account, and therefore we may see a new wave of hacking attempts that affect Application users in the world.