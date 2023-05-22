The assessment is the latest escalation in the chip war between the United States and China, as Washington looks to restrict Beijing’s access to the most advanced semiconductors.

It also came at a time when China is tightening enforcement of national security and anti-espionage laws.

The Cyber ​​Security Authority said in a statement that Micron’s products “involve relatively serious potential security problems in the network, which pose a significant security risk to China’s critical information infrastructure supply chain and affect China’s national security.”

“Operators of critical information infrastructure in China should stop purchasing Micron products,” she added.

China’s broad definition of critical information infrastructure includes sectors from transportation to healthcare.

For its part, Micron said in a statement, “We have received notification from the Cyber ​​Security Authority that it has completed its evaluation of Micron products sold in China.”

“We are evaluating the conclusion and evaluating our next steps,” she added.

Asked if it would appeal the decision, a spokeswoman for Micron said, “We look forward to continuing discussions with the Chinese authorities.”

About 10 percent of Micron’s annual revenue of $30.8 billion last year came from China, according to company data.

But a large part of Micron’s products sold in China were bought by foreign manufacturers, according to experts, and it was not clear whether the cybersecurity authority’s decision affected the company’s sales to foreign buyers.

In 2021, China announced stricter rules to protect critical information infrastructure.

It also recently strengthened enforcement of data security and anti-spyware laws.

In March, Beijing launched a cybersecurity assessment of products from Micron, one of the world’s largest chipmakers.

“bullying tactics”

The chip war between Beijing and Washington escalated last year when the United States imposed restrictions on China’s access to advanced chips, chipmaking equipment and software used to design semiconductors.

Washington also blacklisted Chinese companies, including Micron’s competitor Yangtze Memory Technologies.

Washington justified its decision by national security concerns, and said it wanted to prevent the Chinese armed forces and intelligence services from obtaining “sensitive technologies with military uses.”

The United States imposed restrictions on sales of the products of the relevant domestic companies abroad.

It is also seeking to convince its key allies to follow suit.

In this context, the Netherlands and Japan – both leading manufacturers of specialized semiconductor technology equipment – recently announced new restrictions on the export of certain products, but they did not explicitly mention China.

Beijing criticized the restrictions, describing them as “American bullying tactics” and accusing Washington of practicing “technological terrorism”, stressing that such restrictions will only serve to strengthen its determination to achieve self-sufficiency in the sector.

Developing a strong domestic semiconductor industry is a long-term goal of the Chinese government, which has invested billions of dollars in domestic chip companies.

Chips are the lifeblood of the modern global economy, used to power everything from cars to smartphones, and are expected to become a trillion-dollar industry globally by 2030.

The industry’s vitality is shown in China, the world’s second-largest economy, which relies on a steady supply of foreign chips to make electronics.

In 2021, China imported semiconductors worth $430 billion, which is more than it spent on importing oil.