Home page politics

Of: Franziska Black

Split

According to a report, Vladimir Putin fears a coup in the Ukraine war. © Mikhail Metzel/Imago

At the end of October there was a military exercise in Moscow because, according to a report, the fear of a coup is high in the Kremlin – and so is their belief.

Munich – The atmosphere surrounding Vladimir Putin fears a putsch – and hopes for the help of fortune tellers if the worst comes to the worst. That could be loud The Insider documents indicate which they published on November 19th. The online portal has made a name for itself with research. The youngest revolves around Alexander Komov as a person.

Komov is deputy chief of the Russian protection service FSO. According to the report, the documents relate to an FSO exercise at the Kremlin in late October. “Some Muscovites thought hopefully that a military coup was taking place,” wrote The Insider on November 19th. The purpose of the exercise was the feared necessary defense against a “massive ideological attack” in which the enemy “prepared the media, social networks, religious organizations, hypnosis (!), psi generators (?!) and even some ‘everyday articles packaging’.

That’s what the FSO documents say. Its title: “Plan for Moral and Psychological Support for the Transfer of the Operational Directorate of the FSO from Peacetime to Wartime”, so The Insider. Komov is responsible for the implementation.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

Media report: Russian security service chief fears coup against Putin and believes in magic

Little is known about Komov, writes The Insider further. However, it is rumored that he regularly consults astrologers and clairvoyants. In 2021 Komov took part in the conference “Modern problems of remote sensing of the Earth from space” of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. An unnamed insider also told the portal that the “stargazer” Komov also had black magic among his “freelance consultants”.

So what is the “Stargazer” planning against a possible coup d’etat in the Ukraine war? “Weekly political classes, a joint trip to the temple and identifying FSO officials with an unstable psyche,” quoted The Insider from the documents. Apparently there are fears that a possible coup against Putin could cause problems within their own ranks.

The report was picked up by several media. the New Voice of Ukraine stressed that Putin is said to have ordered extra troops back to Moscow at the end of October for fear of a coup. Not for Divination, but as his bodyguards. Because the enemy is suspected of using “chemical and biological methods for psychological influence”. (frs)