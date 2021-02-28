Everything was at stake in the final race of the 2020 Top Race season. After Franco Girolami’s victory on Saturday, in the first final of the weekend, three drivers still had a chance to take the crown: Matías Rossi, Diego Azar and the same Cordoba. Although the Toyota came as the leader of the championship and appeared as the great favorite. This Sunday, he made weight that small advantage he had over his escorts (three and eleven points, respectively) and with a second place secured title.

The three candidates were the main protagonists of an electrifying day at the Oscar and Juan Gálvez in Buenos Aires. But finally it was Rossi who celebrated in a big way. Because he got on the podium behind Girolami, who with his Mercedes celebrated his third victory of the season, and ahead of Azar; and ended up screaming champion, as he had already done in 2019.

“I have great joy and satisfaction. And a huge thank you to the Toyota team who had an extraordinary year to achieve the two titles, Super TC2000 and Top Race. They made a tremendous effort with very little rest because the calendars were very tablets, “said Rossi, who had celebrated the title in the most technological category in the country for just two weeks, also in Buenos Aires.

It was an electrifying finale in which the track was shared with the Top Race Series cars and the three with chances to be crowned there was no truce. Rossi started from pole, after setting the best time in the morning’s qualifying, followed by Girolami; Azar started third. The Missile he positioned himself as the leader at the start, but had to work hard to maintain that position in the face of the constant attacks from Cordoba, who followed him closely. Behind, Azar crouched waiting for his opportunity.

Despite Girolami’s relentless threat, Rossi seemed insurmountable. But in the absence of seven minutes to go, the Toyota driver entered turn 1 and the Cordovan took the opportunity to overcome the inside of the track and become the new leader. That first place, however, did not guarantee the title. He needed Azar not to be second and Rossi not to get on the podium. And neither of the two Del Viso drivers was willing to give up without a fight.

With Girolami leading with a slight lead, Azar glued his Chevrolet to the Toyota and began to push with everything he had. But Rossi held on to that second place that assured him the championship and ended up celebrating in a big way.

Rosi, Girolami and Azar in the fight for the Top Race championship in Buenos Airs. Photo @PrensaMatiRossi

The second step of the podium allowed him to add 18 points to finish with 175, just four more than Girolami (171) and with six ahead of Azar (169).

The Toyota driver closed the season with four wins and ten podiums in eleven races; and six poles. Thus he conquered his second title in the category, after the one he won last season (2019).

And he also got his ninth title in Argentine motorsports. The Missile has in its showcases a Trophy for Road Tourism (2014), another for Class 3 of National Tourism (2014), three for TC2000 (2006, 2007 and 2011), two for Super TC2000 (2013 and 2020) and two for Top Race.

“This was a very difficult weekend due to the performance, but we achieved the goal. I think that Sunday’s pole position was decisive, then I had to do a defensive race,” said the new two-time champion. “I am very happy, it is a consecration that I will carry in my memory because of the type of definition and because it cost a lot.”