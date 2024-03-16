In 3 months, requests for financing for investments are 58% of all money in 2023; public banks are the most sought after

The accumulated number of credit requests by States and municipalities for expenses and investments totaled R$29.3 billion in 2024 – year of municipal elections for mayors and councilors. After just 3 months of the year, this amount is already equivalent to 57.5% of the R$51.3 billion in money requested in the entire 2023.

In the annual comparison, 2023 had an increase of 136.4%. In 2022, the last year of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the index had ended with a drop of 78.0%. You data are from the Ministry of Finance, which do not consider credit in foreign currency.

In general, loan requests followed the movement of interest rates in Brazil. They were higher when rates were lower and vice versa.

In 2020, for example, the central bank lowered interest rates drastically to boost economic movement during the pandemic. Cities asked for more money and saw a 273.2% increase in credit applications.

Read below the history of city loan applications from 2019 to March 2024:

When analyzing the number of credit requests per creditor (the person from whom the debt is requested), it is observed that the main financiers of the States are the large public banks.

O BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), the Bank of Brazil and the Caixa Econômica Federal concentrate the majority of loans. In 2024, they were responsible for 89.2% of requests.

The largest creditor is BNDES, with R$14.1 billion – equivalent to 48.0% of the total. Next are BB (R$7.9 billion) and Caixa (R$4.2 billion). The 3 total R$26.1 billion. With other creditors, the total comes to R$29.3 billion. Here is the detail:

The participation of public banks in credit applications increased during the 3rd term of office Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). It decreased in Bolsonaro's first 3 years as President and increased in 2022.

In 2023 it reached levels above 80%. If the movement registered at the beginning of 2024 continues, the tendency is for this value to increase even more.

IN THE STATES

Requests for loans for expenses and investments in federated entities in 2024 increased in 5 of the 27 Federation Units:

São Paulo – R$2.1 billion more;

Mato Grosso do Sul – R$2.2 billion;

For – R$ 776.9 thousand;

Roraima – R$795.7 thousand;

Acre – R$ 100.6 thousand.

In absolute values, São Paulo has the largest amount of money requested, in addition to the largest annual difference. There were R$11.9 billion for the State in the first 3 months of the year.

The increase in loans with the falling interest rates gives more power to mayoral candidates seeking re-election this year. Greater financing from public banks is like a treat from the government.

Lula promises to increase the granting of credit by state institutions since his 2022 electoral campaign.

As a developmentalist, the president and his economic team seek to strengthen public companies during this, his 3rd stay at the head of the Planalto.

