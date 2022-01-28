By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that the government’s emphasis this year will be on creating jobs and fighting inflation.

In the year in which he is expected to seek reelection –according to the most recent election polls, he remains well behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva– Bolsonaro will have to deal with inflation that ended 2021 at 10.06%.

Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics presented this Friday show that the unemployment rate dropped in the quarter ended in November 2021, but is still at 11.6% of the population. In addition, the average income of workers fell again, by 4.5% in relation to the previous quarter.

The promise of an emphasis on job creation and the fight against rising prices was made by the president during a ceremony to launch a program for volunteers in civil services this Friday at Palácio do Planalto.

