The federal government is preparing a series of actions, both in social media and in traditional communication vehicles, to, with the machine in hand, face its opponents and opponents in 2022. These are advertising actions, in Brazil and abroad, interviews for journalists and intensification of publications on official pages on social networks.

Advertising actions will need disbursement. In the main axis, the government opened a tender in the amount of R$ 450 million to hire 4 advertising agencies. The companies have the mission to develop institutional campaigns throughout the year. As usual, the chosen agencies will have a 1-year contract with the possibility of being extended. here is the whole of the notice (1.7 MB).

The competition will judge the “best technique”. For this, companies must present a fictitious campaign about the 7th of September. Proposals will be sent by November 4th.

In the campaign guidelines, the government states that the material to be produced “will have the important challenge of dealing with information that does not correspond to reality disseminated by the media and social networks”.

This week, the government also published another notice (4 MB), worth BRL 60 million per year, to improve government communication in Brazil and abroad. In the tender, the hiring of companies that will assign employees to make up the press office in Washington (USA), London, Paris and Jerusalem is expected.

Companies interested in competition must submit, by November 18, a strategic corporate communication plan on the conduct of a public relations campaign abroad.

The document details the general objective of campaign planning “strengthen the image of Brazil as a sovereign nation, and emphasize the country’s commitment to democracy, the preservation of the environment, the promotion of human rights, the fight against corruption and crime and economic and social development”.

BIDDING OF R$ 450 MILLION

In the guidelines for the fictitious competition campaign, the document says that the information disclosed by the media “does not correspond to the various deliveries and positive public policies implemented” by the government and “they end up generating a feeling of rejection, which can directly affect the receptivity and understanding of the messages to be disseminated”.

One of the listed goals of the hypothetical September 7 campaign is to link the “results of the independence of Brazil, which occurred in 1822, to the need and desire to ‘free oneself from shackles’ accumulated over time and aggravated by the pandemic”.

The campaign’s target audience is society in general and, in particular, “opinion formers”. The campaign “it should also exalt the feeling of confidence, hope and optimism of Brazilians”.

The bidding notice was published on September 20th and on Thursday (September 30th) the Ministry of Communications published clarifications on the competition. In this last document, in one of the clarifications, it is stated that “the Government’s priority themes are certainly the issues of greatest public interest.”.

In addition to publicizing the government’s actions, the companies that won the litigation will also do “planning and carrying out research and other assessment instruments” about the market, the target audience, the means of dissemination in which the pieces and advertising actions will be broadcast.

On the other front, the journalist, Bolsonaro, contained attacks against press professionals in recent days, mainly directed at those from vehicles taxed by the president as oppositionists. He is advised by his closest team to tone down and give more exclusive interviews, publicizing the actions of the federal government.

It was the case of your last line public and official to reporters. spoke to the magazine LOOK on September 24 at the Palácio da Alvorada. The vehicle was, before, the target of his criticisms.