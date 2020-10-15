Pakistan, which shelters terrorists, is putting all its efforts to avoid being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force. Apart from China, it has started an exercise to help those countries which can cover its actions in FATF. However, India is also exposing Pakistan on almost every platform. India has warned other effective countries including the US to open the poll of Pakistan and its ostensible action.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has held talks with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia after the meeting of the Asia Pacific Group, the regional unit of the FATF. It is believed that this conversation has taken place on FATF. Where he has to answer the questions regarding the action on terror.

Meeting to be held from October 21 to 23

A virtual review meeting of the FATF is scheduled to take place in Paris from 21 October to 23 October. During this time there will also be a discussion about Pakistan. It is believed that Pakistan can also be blacklisted if a consensus is reached in the member countries. However, China, Turkey and Malaysia have been doing everything possible to save Pakistan in the past.

Pakistan was surrounded in APG meeting

In the Asia Pacific Group meeting held a few days ago, it was said that Pakistan has made progress on only two of the 40 recommendations made by the FATF. The 12-page report says that there has been no change in the completion of Pakistan’s recommendations in a year. APG has announced that Pakistan will remain in the extended followup list. Pakistan has to report the efforts made towards implementing 40 suggestions.

Remove the names of thousands of terrorists

Pakistan has removed a large number of terrorists from the surveillance list in the last 18 months. According to sources, there were a total of 7600 names in this list in the year 2018, but in the last 18 months its number has been reduced to 3800. Not only this, since the beginning of the month of March this year, 1800 names have been removed from the list.

Threat of blacklist remains intact

If included in the blacklist by the FATF, Pakistan would be placed in the same category as Iran and North Korea, and would mean that it would not be able to get any loans from international financial institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank. It will also face problems in doing financial deals with other countries.

Sword is hanging from 2018

Pakistan was listed in gray list in June 2018. Even in October 2018 and February 2019, Pak was not relieved. Pakistan has failed to act on the recommendations of the FATF. He is constantly in danger of being included in the black list.