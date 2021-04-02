Beijing (WAM)

Ali Obaid Ali Al Dhaheri, the country’s ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, affirmed that the distinguished and growing relations between the UAE and China have become a model for constructive global cooperation in the 21st century.

The ambassador said: The high-level talks between the UAE and China that were held last week in Abu Dhabi brought new hopes and possibilities for the post-“Covid-19” era.

He added – in an article published in the newspaper and on the China Daily website – that the meeting of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with Wang Yi, State Councilor and Minister The Chinese Foreign Ministry has been of great importance to open a new chapter in the historical and distinguished relations between the two countries.

Al Dhaheri indicated that the comprehensive strategic partnership relations between the two countries have developed to include an increasing range of areas of cooperation, including joint projects and initiatives in the field of renewable energy, logistics, infrastructure and life sciences, as well as information technologies such as artificial intelligence.

He pointed out that the UAE is the largest non-oil trading partner of China in the Middle East and North Africa, as the volume of trade between the two countries has reached more than 50 billion US dollars, with a tendency to increase to more than 200 billion dollars by 2030.

Al Dhaheri explained that, in order to accelerate the transition to the fourth industrial revolution, the UAE has embarked on a 50-year national development plan and a 10-year industrial strategy, the “300 billion strategy”, with aspirations for the UAE to establish a world-class industrial ecosystem .. This will attract talent. And developers and experts from all over the world, and our ambition is to have a leading regional and global center for future industries.

Regarding China’s fourteenth five-year plan, Al Dhaheri said that China is striving to similarly restructure itself into an innovative digital economy, which will provide a wealth of opportunities for exchanges between the two sides in investment and technology, noting that the latest large-scale joint economic projects between the two sides include the region Exemplary for the cooperation of industrial capabilities between the UAE and China, and the Hasyan clean coal power plant, among others.

Al Dhaheri added that the UAE will advance side by side with China in the field of scientific and technological research and development, by establishing joint research institutions and laboratories, and one of the most prominent examples of such cooperation is the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, which leads artificial intelligence, the Internet of things and applications of machine learning. And research.

Al Dhaheri stressed that the UAE and China support each other’s efforts to host the World Expo in Dubai and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Al Dhaheri explained that with the world recovering from the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the resumption of communications, the people of the two friendly countries have converged, as the Chinese School was opened in Dubai last year, in addition to the presence of 118 schools currently offering Chinese language courses at the level of the Emirates to follow. More than 30 thousand students.

Al Dhaheri pointed out that 2021 is a special year for both China and the UAE, as the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its centenary, while the UAE celebrates its 50th anniversary, in addition to the 37th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Al Dhaheri said that in light of these important junctures, both the UAE and China are looking to strengthen their partnership and accelerate the growth of strategic industries while enhancing economic flexibility between the two sides, and strive for the comprehensive strategic partnership relations between the two countries to be increasingly fruitful, in order to achieve peace and prosperity for all peoples. The Middle East, China and the World.