President publishes opinion text in the Spanish newspaper “El País” and talks about international cooperation for peace and climate change

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) published this Wednesday (6 March 2024) an opinion article in the print edition of the Spanish newspaper El País – the same day he received the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

In the article, Lula criticized the advance of the extreme right in the world. He said that when democracy “failure to guarantee the well-being of citizens”figures that “they sell simplistic solutions to complex problems” prosper.

He further said that the “exclusive economic model increases inequalities” and turns into “fertile ground for extremism”.

The president also recalled that Spain was one of the first countries he visited when he began his term in 2023 and that he shares common values ​​with Sánchez. Between them, “the defense of democracy and human rights, the promotion of social inclusion policies and the commitment to sustainable development and the fight against the climate crisis”.

He said he supported the country's efforts against desertification and was inspired by it for the app drivers' bill that “guarantees your rights”.

In addition to citing achievements from his 3rd term, Lula also called Spain for an alliance. “Rarely in history has support between global progressive forces, such as the partnership we have with Spain, been as necessary and urgent as it is now”he stated.

Finally, he praised the country for “bet on governments that believe that the key to responding to attacks on democracy is to improve people’s lives”.

Read other points in the text: