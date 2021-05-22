Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Al Qasimia University launched its initiative “With a clear Arab tongue”, during which it presented a number of interactive lectures, from which more than 200 non-Arab students who are nominated to study at the university’s faculties have so far benefited from 40 countries.

The initiative has achieved great success with the complete orientation towards e-learning and complete “remote” study in simultaneous interactive lectures equipped with educational vessels that enable students “male and female” to acquire the foundations of the Arabic language in speaking and writing, in addition to specializing in special purposes supporting study in various disciplines in the five faculties of the university. .