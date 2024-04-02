In an apartment building in the center of Moscow, an elevator broke down, in which there was a minor girl with her dog. This was reported on April 2 by the Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee for the capital.

In the Telegram channel, the department clarified that investigators will check the information distributed on the Internet about this incident.

According to the agency IA Regnum in the Telegram channel, the elevator broke down in an apartment building on Malaya Kalitnikovskaya Street. It is clarified that the girl and the dog were saved by a “trap” that was triggered below.

According to the agency, residents have been complaining for more than a year that the elevators are faulty, but a special commission has not identified any violations in their functioning.

Earlier, in March, an elevator fell in the village of Shushary in St. Petersburg, resulting in several injuries. As Zukhra Efimoa, general director of the United City management company, reported, due to overload, the cabin, stopping on the first floor, did not open, but sharply dropped 40 cm down to the buffer. Among the 15 people in the cabin were five children. A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements”).