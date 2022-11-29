As part of the partnership, Tapola will manage content and native ads on all Yahoo sites for a period of 30 years, while the US technology company will have one seat on the board of directors of Tapola.

The Tapola engine raises links to articles paid for by advertisers on the websites of a group of publishers.

The acquisition comes at a time when advertisers are slashing their budgets due to macroeconomic challenges, affecting companies from media publishers to big technology platforms such as Alphabet and Meta Platforms.

Tabula, whose shares jumped 25 percent in pre-market trading on Monday, expects the deal to increase its revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, as well as free cash flow.

The partnership will help the two companies generate annual revenues of $1 billion by 2025, but they did not give further financial details.

The two companies plan to complete the agreement in the first quarter of 2023. Tabula said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 30 to obtain shareholder approval.

The move is the boldest bet Yahoo would make under its new owner. New York-based Verizon Communications sold its once-popular email service to Apollo Global Management in May 2021.