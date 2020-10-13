During the hearing of the Amrapali case, the Supreme Court has asked the RBI to appoint a senior officer to co-ordinate with the court receiver. This instruction has been given so that the obstruction that is being faced by the banks about the release of home buyers loan money can be dealt with.Senior Advocate ML Lahoti, appearing for the buyers in the Supreme Court, said that during the hearing of the case, the court was told that home buyers from government and private banks have taken loans and the installment of loan amount is not being released. Due to this, there is a problem in payment from home buyers. Some buyers who are owed were given deadline till October 30.

All home buyers have difficulty in paying the bank loan money due to difficulty in release. The court receiver also told this to the court. In the Supreme Court, the RBI was told that the banking sector has been deregulated and they themselves decide to release the loan amount. Then the Supreme Court said how the RBI can say that while RBI is a regulatory body and it sets the rules.

The court said that you have to co-ordinate in this case. The Supreme Court asked the RBI to appoint its own officers who, along with the court receiver in the case, would settle the issue of how the banks would release the loan amount of home buyers. Lahoti said that the Supreme Court will next hear the case on October 29. During that time he will also take up other issues. Amrapali Buyers money diverted on behalf of the directors will be taken up in the next hearing.