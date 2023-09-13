Wednesday, September 13, 2023
In amputee soccer there was a great volley goal that deserves to be in the Puskas, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in Sports


Amputees

Amputee soccer.

Amputee football.

Extraordinary annotation that goes around the world.

Amputee football is an example of tenacity and courage. Players who lost one of their limbs show all their technique and ability and dazzle with plays to stand out.

Great goal for Puskas

This time it was a great goal that went around the world scored in Poland. The Polish player scored it Kamil Grygielwho invented a goal that they already claim for the Puskas award.

In an amputee match there was a corner kick and after the corner kick the player made a spectacular volley that left the rivals and the goalkeeper paralyzed.

The player used his sticks, mandatory for this practice, and stood up to hit the ball. The great goal goes viral.

