JERUSALEM. It's called “October7” the shawarma restaurant (as what is known in Italy as the kebab is called in the Middle East) opened a few days ago in the Karak governorate, south of Amman, in Jordan.

In the video published on the Khaberni news site, a voice is heard praising the initiative, talking about luxury food, announcing surprises, prizes and live shows. On the site it says that the name was chosen in support of the Palestinian cause.

The name was chosen after a Facebook sweepstakes whose winner was awarded a gold ring. Employees wear T-shirts with the restaurant's name commemorating the date of the massacre perpetrated by Hamas in southern Israel, resulting in the start of the war in Gaza.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, commenting on the news and the video on social media, asked that the Jordanian government distance itself from the initiative. Jordan has never condemned the Hamas atrocities of October 7th. In an interview with CNN In October, Queen Rania of Jordan, of Palestinian descent, questioned Hamas atrocities, including the beheadings of children, and accused the world of a “double standard” over Palestinian deaths in Gaza.

The town of Karak has already hit the headlines when a newborn baby was named Mohammed Deif, after the head of the al Qassam brigades, mastermind of the October 7 massacre.