Elections are going to be held in the US next month. Along with this, the leaders who are in the field do not want to leave any stone unturned to woo the voters. This time the Vice Presidential candidate from the Democratic Party is Indian-origin Kamala Harris. Along with their candidates, the Indian voters are seen playing an important role in the election. Perhaps this is the reason why Harris and presidential candidate Joe Biden did not forget to congratulate Hindus around the world on Navratri.Biden tweeted – ‘With the Hindu festival of Navratri commencing, I and Jill Biden (Joe’s wife) wish the people in America and the world the best of celebrating this festival. May God prevail over evil and have a new beginning and new opportunities for everyone.

At the same time, ‘Kamala Harris also tweeted and wished this to all those celebrating family and festival on Hindu-American friends. He said that this festival should be an inspiration for the upliftment of our communities for all and the creation of a just and fair America.

Biden is beating Donald Trump

Presidential debates in Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump were canceled amid intense campaigning for the US presidential election. The two leaders then decided to hold a town hall event. The special thing is that more people watched Biden’s program than President Trump.

Donald Trump returned from hospital unable to breathe, people gave this name