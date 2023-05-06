In recent years, América has stood out as one of the clubs in the country that has the greatest facility for selling players to the European market, from Mexicans to foreigners. The immediate list that comes to mind are Diego Reyes to Porto, Raúl Jiménez to Atlético de Madrid, Diego Laínez to Betis, Jorge Sánchez to Ajax, and likewise those not born in the country Agustín Marchesin and Mateus Uribe who were transferred with destiny to the dragons of Porto.
More news about Opening 2023 stove football
This fact has led to the fact that the Mexican team has formed excellent relationships with clubs in Europe that are constantly closely monitoring the weapons that the club has within its ranks. In 90min We have been reporting that there are several footballers who today play within the eagles who will have offers from the old continent this summer. One of them, and this is how they consider it within the club, could be Israel Reyes.
In the nest they know that the defender has an increasingly superior performance, he has improved with the passage of the semester and today he is perhaps the best defender that the team from the country’s capital has, therefore one of the best in the MX League. In addition, in America they know that he is an important guy for Diego Cocca in the Mexican team and a good summer with El Tri could open the door for him to leave for Europe. And as if that were not enough, he is the ideal age, only 22 years old.
#America #options #lose #Israel #Reyes #transfer #market
Leave a Reply