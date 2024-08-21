The War of the Worlds

The singular controversy continues to mount in America – especially because it is fueled by only one side – on who would be the best driver given the same means between Kyle Larson (2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the strongest and fastest drivers in the United States) and Max VerstappenThe Dutchman has not yet said a single word on the issue – it will be interesting to see if he will do so on Thursday at the media day in Zandvoort – but it was his former colleague and rival who took Larson’s side. Kevin Harwickwho retired from NASCAR last year and also won a Cup Series title (in 2014).

The 48-year-old former star-spangled pilot resumed the discussion – started by Larson himself last week in an interview – in an episode of his podcast HarvickHappyHour. Harvick, who boasts 60 career Cup Series victories including a success in the legendary Daytona 500, hit the button of greater versatility than Larsonstressing that he would be able to adapt to driving an F1while Verstappen wouldn’t be able to make the opposite leap by racing with stock cars.

The (alleged) arrogance of the ‘internationals’

“If Larson went to drive the car that Verstappen drives it would take him a day or two to get damn close to Max Verstappen in terms of speed. But there would be no chance that Verstappen coming here would do the same with a stock car – Harvick ruled – I think Max is extremely talented and very good at what he does. I’ve heard him talk about pilots who are ‘specialists’ in their discipline. But that’s not Kyle Larson. Larson can go and drive anything. He is very good at his discipline (NASCAR) but he does more disciplines and we saw it in IndyCar“.

Harvick then, not content, doubled down, speaking of “arrogance” by the so-called ‘internationals’ (the non-American media and insiders) when talking about the star-spangled pilots. “I think Max would get some okay results, but he wouldn’t even come close to what Kyle Larson does. There is a certain arrogance that comes from the international public, from the media side.which says ‘Kyle Larson couldn’t do this.’ But they don’t even know what they’re talking about.“.