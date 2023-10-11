This semester, building the squad within América was a total headache, especially in the lower zone, since Santiago Baños and his work team went around the world with the task of signing a defender at the direct request of André Jardine, however, failed in all attempts, so those from Coapa had to settle for a last-minute loan for the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky, a move that actually turned out better than expected.
Now, as confirmed by both Santiago Baños and Jardine himself, those from Coapa are in the process of evaluating the possible purchase of the Chilean defender, everything will depend on how well or badly he does in the league. Even so, within the nest they are drawing up alternative options in case the Tigers center back does not have a future within the club and one of the most desired names is still in the minds of the eagles.
According to information from Jonatan Peña, the option of Nino Mota, star defender of the Copa Libertadores finalist Fluminense, has once again gained weight within América. The board wants to form an elite continental squad and although they will let Igor earn his continuity, the club is aware that a center back of the sporting level and media renown that the one born in Brazil has would be a perfect reinforcement for what they are wanting to sign. in the country’s capital.
