The name of Alexis Sánchez is not a minor one in the world of football, the Chilean, both at the club level and especially with his national team, is a footballer who has written his history in gold. In fact, the previous season, he was the best player in the Marseille team, proving his worth despite his seniority, a year that earned him a return to the sporting elite by signing with the Inter Milan team, his second stage with the team. fashion city set.
However, with the runners-up team in the Champions League, Alexis is not having the best performance today. The reality is that the veteran is living a substitute role, at best a rotating one that does not satisfy him, for this reason he is considering terminating his contract for January and seeking accommodation within the MLS with the LA Galaxy or elsewhere. Mexico with Club América. However, this second idea should be discarded.
According to information from Saúl Treviño Nájera, within America no one has considered the name of Alexis Sánchez either for the winter market or for the summer. The Coapa team has a very clear list of reinforcements, in fact, there are several signings already secured and the Chilean does not appear among them. Beyond his lineage and legend, the reality is that Sánchez does not go hand in hand with Emilio Azcárraga’s project for the next two and a half years.
